DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Sabina Chopra wins in hospitality category

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet woman who left high paying job of NASA to become IPS officer, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, she is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Benefits of eating yogurt in summer

Surprising health benefits of drinking black water

Mistakes that can slow down your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

HomeBusiness

Business

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Sabina Chopra wins in hospitality category

Sabina Chopra spent over 17 years working with the Taj Group of Hotels, starting as a management trainee and eventually becoming the director of marketing.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Sabina Chopra (Image credit: Sue Mue/Insatgram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: DNA India recognises Sabina Chopra as the winner of DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 in the hospitality category. Sabina Chopra is a well-known figure in the startup world, recognized for her role as the co-founder and chief operating officer of Yatra, a leading online travel company in India.

Born and raised in Mumbai, she attended St Anne's High School and later earned her economics degree from St Xavier's College. Continuing her education, she obtained a post-graduate degree in management studies from Mumbai University.

Sabina Chopra spent over 17 years working with the Taj Group of Hotels, starting as a management trainee and eventually becoming the director of marketing. She played a vital role in rebranding the Taj Group and establishing the Taj Luxury Hotels brand. In 2006, along with Manish Amin and Dhruv Shringi, she co-founded Yatra.com, initially an internet-based travel company that has grown into a major player in the Indian travel market. As Yatra's COO, Sabina Chopra oversees operations and leads the company's expansion.

Notably, Sabina Chopra played a crucial role in developing Yatra's highly successful and award-winning mobile app. Her vision and leadership have been pivotal in establishing Yatra as one of the top online travel agencies in India.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna turns presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, looks mesmerising in off-shoulder dress

Meet woman who built Rs 1400 crore company with just 2 sewing machines, today is India's richest...

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement