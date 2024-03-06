DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Sabina Chopra wins in hospitality category

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: DNA India recognises Sabina Chopra as the winner of DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 in the hospitality category.

Born and raised in Mumbai, she attended St Anne's High School and later earned her economics degree from St Xavier's College. Continuing her education, she obtained a post-graduate degree in management studies from Mumbai University.

Sabina Chopra spent over 17 years working with the Taj Group of Hotels, starting as a management trainee and eventually becoming the director of marketing. She played a vital role in rebranding the Taj Group and establishing the Taj Luxury Hotels brand. In 2006, along with Manish Amin and Dhruv Shringi, she co-founded Yatra.com, initially an internet-based travel company that has grown into a major player in the Indian travel market. As Yatra's COO, Sabina Chopra oversees operations and leads the company's expansion.

Notably, Sabina Chopra played a crucial role in developing Yatra's highly successful and award-winning mobile app. Her vision and leadership have been pivotal in establishing Yatra as one of the top online travel agencies in India.