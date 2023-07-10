Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

Deepika Padukone, Raftaar-backed startup shuts down; here's what co-founder says

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman with Rs 2890 crore net worth who quit Rs 200 crore job, did MBA from…

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

Most expensive housing societies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

Violent brawl breaks out between family and bouncer over service charge in Spectrum Mall, Noida

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

Homebusiness

business

Deepika Padukone, Raftaar-backed startup shuts down; here's what co-founder says

In a statement on Monday, co-founder Ishaan Preet Singh disclosed the news and stated that the startup officially ceased regular operations on June 30.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After letting go of 75% of its workforce, education platform FrontRow that was backed by celebrity like Deepika Padukone and Raftaar has ceased business operations. In a statement to BQ Prime on Monday, co-founder Ishaan Preet Singh disclosed the news and stated that the startup officially ceased regular operations on June 30.

According to him, the business is looking into possible purchase agreements of the platform itself and its team while also weighing whether it would be "more prudent to return the capital." In the coming few months, the board and he will make a decision on that.FrontRow returned to its position as a seed business with about 35 employees after the layoffs in October of last year, he claimed.

He claimed, "We conducted numerous experiments to identify product market fit in the non-academic learning space. "We conducted three to four tests, including offline holistic development for children and career-focused education for adults."With investors like Elevation Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Cred's Kunal Shah, Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal, and ShareChat's Farid Ahsan, the startup had raised approximately $17.2 million, or Rs 130 crore.

Singh claimed that his group and the business's shareholders had "always set a June date for pausing to think about the pilots."We're having numerous discussions about where the company should be located, including whether the market is big enough to support a solo player or whether this matches better within a bigger multi-category firm, he said. "We've made a great deal of growth and have proved to be margin positive, but a very small-scale company," he said.

READ | Foxconn withdraws from Rs 1.5 lakh crore JV with Vedanta semiconductor project in India 

Singh emphasised that this is not a concern about funding or runway money. The runway is more than three years, he declared. He noted that it's more important to make sure that, as you gain more knowledge, you are open about if your goal of creating a major company is realistic in a given market prior to attempting to raise capital for it.

Deepika Padukone's businesses

In order to invest in start-ups with a consumer promenience, Deepika Padukone, known for her entrepreneurial passion, founded KA Enterprises in 2014. In addition to her business endeavours, Deepika has achieved a triumph in the skincare sector and developed a devoted fan base.

Despite FrontRow's collapse, Deepika Padukone keeps looking for new possibilities and has made a name for herself in both the business and showbiz worlds. In terms of her acting career, Deepika's most recent performance was in the box office success Pathaan. She will appear in the movie Jawan, and she's working on Project K with Prabhas right now.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tom Cruise impresses desi fans with his ‘perfect’ Hindi during Mission Impossible 7 promotions: ‘He is so cute’

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price comparison of micro SUVs

Inspired by tricolour: Railway Minister says new Vande Bharat Express will be saffron in colour

Sawan 2023: 5 tips to keep in mind while fasting during Shravan somwar

Salaar: Teaser of Prabhas film crosses 100 million views in two days, makers reveal details about trailer release

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE