BYJU'S denies buying students' database, claims to rely on app users, walk-ins, incoming requests

BYJU has released an official statement about this after receiving numerous complaints from people who claimed to have been exploited and duped on social media and customer websites. Edtech giant BYJU'S has refuted claims that it bought student database rights and made it clear that it relies on app users, walk-ins, and incoming consultation requests.

BYJU'S made the statement in response to a summons the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights had issued to the firm (NCPCR). According to the company’s official statement,"BYJU'S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students' databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, taking cognisance of the matter, has summoned BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran to appear before it on December 23. "With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU'S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise," statement reads.

The firm has been requested by the Commission to appear directly before it with information regarding every course that BYJU'S offers for children, including information about the course content, fees, and the number of students currently registered in each course. The Commission has also requested information regarding BYJU'S refund policy.

Additionally, it has requested all pertinent documents pertaining to the claims made in the reports, as well as legal documentation confirming BYJU'S legitimacy as an educational technology company, in order to clarify any discrepancies.

