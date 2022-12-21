France: 88-year-old man arrives with bomb stuck in his rectum; hospital evacuated amid bomb scare | Photo: Twitter/@acommonlawyer

In a very strange and shocking incident, a man was found in France with a World War I bomb inserted in his rectum. Medical staff at Sainte-Mouse hospital in France was taken aback when they found out about the World War I boom stuck in man’s rectum. The elderly man, who wished to remain anonymous, visited to Sainte-Mouse Hospital in Toulon, southern France, on Saturday evening to get artillery shell be removed from his rectum.

However, hospital officials were concerned the outdated explosive would explode when he arrived, according to a report from the French news agency Ver-Matin. Soon after, bomb-disposal specialists arrived on the scene and decided that the man posed little risk of the shell inside of him exploding. The shell was 8 inches (20 cm) long and 2 inches (5 cm) wide when it was removed from the man's rectum, according to medical professionals.

According to reports, the man placed the bomb in his bottom for sexual pleasure. A spokesperson for the hospital reported that between 9 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, there was an emergency that prompted the assistance of bomb disposal specialists, the emergency evacuation of adults and children, as well as the distraction of arrived emergencies. The spokesperson said, "We had to manage risk in a reactive framework. When in doubt, we have taken all precautions."

The doctors were understandably concerned for their safety if they attempted a surgical removal of the object, but the blast specialists were able to reassure them. It was discovered that the bomb was a World War I collectible and that the French military had used it frequently in the early 1900s.

