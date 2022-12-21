Search icon
Chandigarh: Education department orders 'strict ban' on tobacco sale outside schools

Chandigarh education department has ordered a ban on the sale of tobacco outside schools.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Chandigarh bans sale on tobacco outside schools | Photo: PTI

The issue of selling tobacco outside schools was raised in the assembly, after which, the education department of Chandigarh administration issued a strict order banning the sale of tobacco outside schools. 

The Chandigarh education secretary has issued strict instructions banning the sale of tobacco within 100 meters of schools to the school principals of all government schools and private schools. 

In the order, the authorities have also asked the schools to conduct random checking. The order also said that the Chandigarh police should be informed about the ban and seek their help. This matter was raised in the assembly by a social worker Amit Sharma wrote a letter to the Education Secretary and demanded action on this matter. 

There are a total of 113 government schools in Chandigarh. Of those, 43 are senior secondary schools. There are 54 high schools and 12 middle schools. Apart from this, there are 4 primary schools.

