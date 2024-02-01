Twitter
Headlines

Meet IIT graduate genius who hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, earns whopping Rs 72 lakh salary per day, he is…

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

'Cheap, cringe and obscene': Nora Fatehi slammed for her 'vulgar' dance moves on family show

Viral video: Man attempts to pet wild moose, ends up with broken leg

Meet Indian genius from IIT, scientist with key space discoveries, his famous brother-in-law is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

'Cheap, cringe and obscene': Nora Fatehi slammed for her 'vulgar' dance moves on family show

Viral video: Man attempts to pet wild moose, ends up with broken leg

A look at sarees worn by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget days

8 animals that live near volcano

Educational qualifications of 7 key faces of “Team Budget”

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

Meet actor who worked with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, now works as security guard, quit acting due to..

Chetan Hansraj reacts to Adipurush failure, HanuMan success; says 'aapne star ko le ke...' | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

article-main

Agencies

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:25 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the interim budget before the country heads for Lok Sabha polls later this year. This will be her sixth Budget as the finance minister and last in the second term of the Modi government.

The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. A full budget will be presented by the new government.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In her address, the President said 2023 was a historic year for the country and among other steps, the country kept up the momentum of being the fastest-growing major economy.

"The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," she said.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May this year, will have a total of eight sittings spread over 10 days.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA Astronaut shares spectacular alpenglow over Hindu Kush from space, pics go viral

Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM; know all about his political career, education and personal life

Elon Musk announces Neuralink's successful brain implant procedure in first human recipient

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Meet man who has fleet of private jets, 300 cars, private army, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE