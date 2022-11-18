Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

‘Best people are staying…,’ Elon Musk amid Twitter mass resignation

Elon Musk shares several tweets amid Twitter's mass resignation and reports that Twitter hit an all-time high in usage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

‘Best people are staying…,’ Elon Musk amid Twitter mass resignation
‘Best people are staying…,’ Elon Musk amid Twitter mass resignation
Elon Musk feels good. At least, he has consistently stated that the social media network is performing well on his Twitter account, which is followed by over 116 million individuals. His writings might not match what detractors and several media sources claim. The richest man in the world, though, seems unfazed by the criticism.
 
Musk tweeted “And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol” on his Twitter account. (Also Read: Explained: Why is ‘#RIPTwitter’ trending? Hilarious memes flood the internet)
Elon Musk says that Twitter has reached an all-time high in usage following speculation of the platform shutting down.
 
Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has shared a meme along with the tweet. 
 
 
Twitter's offices abruptly closed on Thursday, as hundreds of workers declined to continue working under Elon Musk's new vision for the social platform. 
 
Musk tweets “The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried”

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.