Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

‘Best people are staying…,’ Elon Musk amid Twitter mass resignation

Elon Musk feels good. At least, he has consistently stated that the social media network is performing well on his Twitter account, which is followed by over 116 million individuals. His writings might not match what detractors and several media sources claim. The richest man in the world, though, seems unfazed by the criticism.

And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Elon Musk says that Twitter has reached an all-time high in usage following speculation of the platform shutting down.

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has shared a meme along with the tweet.

Twitter's offices abruptly closed on Thursday, as hundreds of workers declined to continue working under Elon Musk's new vision for the social platform.