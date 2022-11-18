Search icon
Explained: Why is ‘#RIPTwitter’ trending? Hilarious memes flood the internet

Elon Musk has shared a sarcastic tweet following the reports of mass resignation from Twitter. 'Let that sink in,,," Musk wrote.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Elon Musk has also shared a funny meme on Twitter mass resignation reports.

Netizens are once again trolling Elon Musk as hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned following an ultimatum from the new owner. ‘#RIPTwitter is currently trending on social media platforms. If reports are to be believed, around 75% of the remaining Twitter workforce resigned on Thursday and now the company is just left with 12% of the staff that it had before the $44 billion buyout deal. The mass resignation from Twitter employees came after Musk asked employees to sign a pledge to ‘work harder’ or accept three months’ severance pay. 

Following the mass resignation, Twitter announced to its employees in email that it is shutting down office buildings and disabling the badge access till Monday. A couple of Twitter employees spoke about the resignation on numerous social media platforms but neither Elon Musk or Twitter has issued any statement regarding the same. Although the situation at the offices of Twitter is certainly not good, the memes about the situation will definitely make you chuckle. Here are a few of the memes on the latest Twitter fiasco. The first one in the list has been shared by Musk himself.

 

 

 

 

 


Elon Musk has been under backlash since acquiring Twitter. The tech entrepreneur claims that Twitter usage is all time high however, the reports suggest otherwise.

