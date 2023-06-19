Asia's Richest 2023: Mukesh Ambani first, Gautam Adani third; meet the billionaire at no 2, know about his business (file photo)

India has several numbers of businessmen who are billionaires. Among them are Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Both have also made it to the list of Forbes Billionaires list multiple times. And now, the duo has ranked in the list of the richest person in Asia.

With a net worth of USD 91.4 billion, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Ambani topped the list, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire's list, as of June 19. While Adani is on the third spot with a net worth of USD 52.3 billion. However, in this article, we will tell you about the billionaire who is ranked second rank in Asia's Richest 2023. His name is Zhong Shanshan. But who is he?

Zhong Shanshan is the second richest person in Asia. The 68-year-old Zhong Shanshan has a net worth of USD 64.2 billion. Shanshan is the founder of the beverages company Nongfu Spring. He also founded Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, a private Chinese company that is a major supplier of Covid-19 testing kits.

Before starting his own business, he worked as a construction worker, a newspaper reporter and a beverage sales agent. Zhong dropped out of elementary school during China's chaotic Cultural Revolution. He is a resident of Hangzhou, China. He is called a 'lone wolf' by Chinese media for his rare public appearances.

READ | Indigo places largest ever single aircraft order in history of Airbus, to buy...