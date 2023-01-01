From Anant Ambani to Jai Anmol Ambani: Know the educational qualifications of Ambani children

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Photo: Twitter

Anant Ambani, the younger son of India’s second richest man Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant on December 29 in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Apart from the members of both the families, some close friends also attended the ‘roka’ ceremony. It is expected that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant would tie the knot soon.

Anant Ambani was recently included as an additional director on the board of Jio Platforms. He has done his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Let's take a look at the educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's children:

Anant Ambani

After completing his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Anant went to Brown University in Rhode Island, US, for his graduation. Anant is also involved in the social and foundational work at the Jamnagar refinery. He is also the co-owner of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani has completed her graduation in Psychology from Yale University, US in 2014. Isha later went to Stanford University in California for MBA. Isha Ambani has also worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She is now on the board of directors for Reliance Retail and is also a co-director for Jio.

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani has done his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. In 2013, he went to Brown University, US, to complete his graduation in Economics. He is now the chairman of Reliance Jio.

Jai Anmol Ambani

Jai Anmol is the son of Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani. Jai Anmol has completed his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, and Seven Oaks School, UK. Jai Anmol then went to UK’s Warwick Business School to complete his bachelor's degree in Science (BSc)

Jai Anshul Ambani

Jai Anshul Ambani is the youngest son of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani. He has completed his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai. He has completed his degree in business management from NYU Stern School Of Business.