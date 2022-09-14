Search icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 to start from THIS date: Offers, discounts on phones from Apple, Samsung and more

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and other smartphones will be available at attractive discounts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 to start from THIS date: Offers, discounts on phones from Apple, Samsung and more
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here. Amazon. Earlier this month Amazon started teasing the Great Indian Festival Sale on its website and now the ecommerce platform has revealed the date on which the sale will begin. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will begin on September 23, Friday. As of now, Amazon has not revealed when the annual sale will end however one can expect the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 to last about a month. Last year, Amazon offered great deals on Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 SE, OnePlus 9 Pro, Realme GT and other smartphones. Just like this year, the festive sale is expected to offer attractive deals on products across various categories.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 start date revealed: Discounts and offers

For the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, the etailer has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI Bank). This means that buyers using SBI Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the month-long sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500. Last year, Amazon tied up with several banks through different weeks so that buyers of numerous bank accounts can get the best of the Diwali sale.

Amazon will also offer exchange deals and no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards. Just like previous years, the Great Indian Festival Sale will likely kick off 24 early for Prime subscribers. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, buyers will be able to get up to 40% discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail up to 75% discount on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets. Up to 75% discount on home appliances and up to 65% off on daily essentials will also be available.

