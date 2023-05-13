Search icon
Akash Ambani's favourite sports car's top speed is 340 kmph, 3990 cc engine, price is...

Akash Ambani's car: The car that he was driving was a Ferrari SF90 supercar. The video went viral.

Akash Ambani viral video: The Ferrari SF90 is one of the most expensive cars in the world.

Akash Ambani, the elder son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is a car enthusiast. He recently flaunted his red supercar made by Ferrari. He also has many luxury cars in his garage.

In the Indian market, the car's starting ex-showroom price is Rs 7.90 crore.

His fan page showed him driving the car, on Instagram.

The Ferrari SF90 is one of the most expensive cars in the world. Only a few Indians own it. Akash Ambani is among them.

The car can also run on electric power for 26 kilometers.

It has a 3990 cc engine with 769.31 Bhp power and 800 nm torque.

The car has two seats. Its boot space is 74 litres.

The car has a fuel tank of 68 litres. It has an 8-speed automatic-transmission gearbox. It also has a mild-hybrid system.

The car can do 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.

It does speeds of 200 kmph in just 6.7 seconds. Its top speed is 340 kilometre per hour.

