Meet man who quit Rs 192 crore salary job; not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayan

Ajay Banga made waves earlier this year after he was selected as the President of the World Bank.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Ajay Banga received Padma Shri in 2016.

Ajay Banga, the Indian-origin chief of the World Bank, is on this year's list of Great Immigrants published by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal also feature on the US list of immigrants.

The annual list honors naturalized Americans who have roots in other countries. The corporation called Banga and others "extraordinary people". The list entails 35 people from 33 countries.

Banga made waves earlier this year after he was selected as the President of the World Bank. Before thus, he was the vice chairman of General Atlantic. He worked in Citigroup and Nestle for over 10 years before moving to Mastercard where he was being paid Rs 192 crore. 

Banga is the son of ex-Indian Army lieutenant general, Harbhajan Banga. He was a native of Punjab's Jalandhar. 

He did his schooling from Hyderabad Public School. He graduated from St Stephen's College. He later did MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. 

In 2021, his net worth was Rs 1700 crore. At Mastercards, his salary package was $23,250,000 (Rs 192 crore).

He became World Bank President for five years.

"Under his leadership, MasterCard launched the Center for Inclusive Growth, which advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. He was Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, serving as Chairman from 2020-2022," the World Bank website reads.

