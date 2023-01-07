After Amazon, Facebook, Twitter; now, THIS popular brand to layoff employees

File photo

Global fast food giant McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski on Friday (January 6) said that the company will layoff some of its employees in April in order to reduce costs and “free up resources to invest in growth.” Talking to The Wall Street Journal, Kempczinski told that “some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away.” It is expected that McDonald’s would communicate the layoffs decision to the employees by April 3.

McDonald’s has around 200,000 corporate staff and workers at the company-owned restaurants. In a memo to employees, Kempczinski reportedly said that they “will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organisation and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead.”

“Certain initiatives will be de-prioritised or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organisation, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth,” McDonald’s CEO said in the memo.

Interestingly, McDonald’s did good business curing COVID-19 pandemic as orders for takeout increased during the pandemic.

Kempczinski noted, “you’ve also told us that there’s more we can do. We’re performing at a high level, but we can do even better.”

The news of McDonald’s layoff came at a time when some other big companies like Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Salesforce have announced massive layoffs in the recent past.

