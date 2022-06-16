2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launching in India today: Watch it live here

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launching in India today

Hyundai is all set to launch the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift in India today (June 16). The company has already revealed how the facelift of the compact SUV will look like and it has also detailed the equipment list the car will get. Ahead of the debut, Hyundai has already commenced the bookings for 2022 Venue facelift. The new Hyundai Venue will feature the segment first Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant along with several new features. The launch event of the 2022 Hyundai Venue will begin at 12:00pm and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. You can watch the launch of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift here as well.

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is said to offer enhanced connectivity Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. The features can be controlled with voice support for English and Hindi Language. With Home to car (H2C), customers will be able to control functions such as - remote climate control, remote door lock/ unlock, remote vehicle status check, find my car, tire pressure information and others.

The new Hyundai Venue has also been equipped with drive mode select with the choice of Normal, Eco and Sport modes. The new SUV is also said to offer 1st in segment 2 step rear reclining seats. The car will also boast of an acoustic sound feature, with Sounds of Nature (1st in segment).

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be available in up to 5 variants across three powertrain options - 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.5L diesel. HMI will offer the Hyundai Venue in 7 colour options - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, including 1 dual tone Fiery Red with Black Roof option.