Zeenat Aman breaks silence on eye injury, reveals she underwent surgery for ptosis: 'It narrowed my opportunities...'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, on Tuesday, revealed that she has a condition called ptosis which is the result of an injury that she faced years ago. She broke her silence on eye injury and revealed it narrowed opportunities in her life.

Sharing two photos from the hospital on Instagram, Zeenat and wrote, “I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.”

She added, “When so much of one’s career is predicated on one’s appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still.”

“The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible. I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests, and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body. Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me, and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later - alive, well, and looking like a pirate with an eye patch. Recovery has been slow, steady, and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now,” she concluded.