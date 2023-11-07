Headlines

Bangladesh's win over Sri Lanka to help Pakistan reach ODI World Cup semi-final, here's how

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after consecutive flops, started business, richer than many actors

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore the great deals on spice boxes, get up to 67% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bangladesh's win over Sri Lanka to help Pakistan reach ODI World Cup semi-final, here's how

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after consecutive flops, started business, richer than many actors

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

10 unique Pakistani vegetarian dishes 

7 Reasons why consuming eggs are good for health 

Benefits of sweet potatoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

Nepal Earthquake: India delivers medicines, relief material to Nepal

Zeenat Aman breaks silence on eye injury, reveals she underwent surgery for ptosis: 'It narrowed my opportunities...'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zeenat Aman breaks silence on eye injury, reveals she underwent surgery for ptosis: 'It narrowed my opportunities...'

Zeenat Aman finally broke her silence on her eye injury and revealed it narrowed opportunities in her life.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, on Tuesday, revealed that she has a condition called ptosis which is the result of an injury that she faced years ago. She broke her silence on eye injury and revealed it narrowed opportunities in her life.

Sharing two photos from the hospital on Instagram, Zeenat and wrote, “I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

She added, “When so much of one’s career is predicated on one’s appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still.”

“The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible. I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests, and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body. Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me, and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later - alive, well, and looking like a pirate with an eye patch. Recovery has been slow, steady, and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now,” she concluded.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajeev Mehta aka Praful Parekh promises double treat for fans in Khichdi 2, here’s how

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor bows down to Arijit Singh at his concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 81% off on steamers

Meet woman who studied in US, now leads Rs 13,430 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 22,470 cr net worth

Meet man who lost Rs 7000 crore in 3 months, Mukesh Ambani wants to buy his…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE