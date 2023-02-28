Search icon
Yami Gautam reveals 'a very young boy' shot her video without consent on her farm: 'There has to be a line drawn'

Yami Gautam recalled this incident while reacting to the recent episode of Alia Bhatt being photographed at her home without her consent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Yami Gautam/Instagram

Recently, Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for the 'gross invasion' of her privacy when two men took her photos from the terrace of a neighbouring building. Multiple other celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor among others shared their similar experiences of being 'stalked' by the paparazzi.

In her latest interview, Yami Gautam condemned the incident and even recalled how 'a very young boy' shot her video without her consent inside her farm in Himachal Pradesh. Talking to Puja Talwar, the actress said, "Some boy came on my farm, a very young boy, a teenager who must be 19-20, and requested my staff ‘can we take a picture’. I am very open, you know, welcoming people. It’s a small town and people wanna come and visit and talk. And, I am very happy to do that. I thought he is taking a picture but he was taking a video. It was so bad, and that person apparently got millions of views, he’s celebrating his vlog."

She continued, "It may seem I'm so happy mujhe comment mil gayi (I am getting a lot of comments/publicity) but that means that has encouraged that person to do it again with somebody." She even added how the same incident encouraged people in her hometown to come to her home uninvited as she added, "They all came back at home with cameras and they are taking a tour of my home. I am like ‘what is happening? Where are we going?’ You making this so normal for next generation. Absolutely there has to be a line drawn and everything is not okay. This is not okay."

On the work front, Yami has been receiving a tremendous response for her portrayal of Vidhi Sahani, an investigative journalist in the thriller Lost released on ZEE5 a couple of weeks back. The actress's performance is being lauded as sincere and honest in the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial which also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, and Rahul Khanna among others.

READ | Yami Gautam recalls when she asked mom to watch Kangana Ranaut's Queen instead of her film; reveals why | Exclusive

