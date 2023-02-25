Yami Gautam recalls when she asked mom to watch Kangana Ranaut's Queen instead of her film; reveals why | Exclusive

Yami Gautam and Kangana Ranaut

Yami Gautam began strongly in her film career with Vicky Donor. Her Bollywood debut was not just a success but also earned her appreciation for her performance. But in the coming few years, the actress also faced a few setbacks. The first of which came in her second film, which clashed with Kangana Ranaut’s Queen and Hollywood film 300: Rise of an Empire upon release.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Yami Gautam revealed how that clash panned out behind the scenes and why she told her mom to watch Queen instead. The actress recalled, “I remember it was my second film Total Siyaapa and Queen was releasing on the same day and I think a big action film (300: Rise of an Empire). All those discussions were happening with marketing on who is getting how many screens because three films are releasing. My team was very happy because apparently our film was getting more screens. I didn’t have any idea about all this so I stayed quiet. Everybody had done that math about opening day and math. Although I had good time working on the film and have great respect for it, I didn’t like when I watched it. It happens.”

Yami said that amid all these discussions, she asked the team whether Queen was any good and when she heard it was, she immediately called her mom with some advice. “I asked if anybody had watched Queen and someone from the team said it’s a great film. They were confident that we had more screens but I knew it didn’t matter. I called my mom and told her ‘it’s your wish if you want to watch my film but there is also another film, that is very good’,” Yami said with a laugh.

While Kangana and Yami have never worked together, the two actresses share a good rapport, evident from their warm exchanges on social media. Kangana had congratulated Yami on her wedding and the two often praise each other's work on Twitter and Instagram.

Yami was most recently seen in Lost, a thriller that streamed on Zee5 earlier this week. The actress received praise for her portrayal of an investigative journalist in the film. She will be next seen in Netflix’s thriller comedy Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, which also stars Sunny Kaushal.