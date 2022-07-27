Will Arjun Kapoor do a nude photoshoot like Ranveer Singh? Ek Villain Returns star responds

Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor/File photo

Actor Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town ever since pictures from his nude photoshoot went viral online. While the bold photos were received with a lot of praise and love by a section of social media users, another section brutally trolled the actor for the nude photos. In fact, Tuesday, an FIR was filed against Ranveer Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO named "Neki Ki Deewar" who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21.

Now during a recent interview with India Today, actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer's, disclosed if he would ever do a similar photoshoot in the future.

When Arjun Kapoor was questioned if he too is planning to strip for a photoshoot, the Ek Villain Returns star replied, "I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it's not even that crazy what he does."

Earlier, while reacting to Ranveer's nude photoshoot, Arjun had said during an event for his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns,"The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer singh kabhi kisi cheez ko karte hain without being himself." "When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that," Arjun added.

Alia Bhatt too had defended Ranver Singh's nude photoshoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Ek Villain returns which has an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be next seen in Circus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.