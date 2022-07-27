Search icon
Alia Bhatt reveals how Ranbir Kapoor and she will be as parents, says 'I don't think...'

"Hopefully, we'll be great, good, lovely and beautiful," Alia bhatt said while talking about how Ranbir Kapoor and she will be as parents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they are expecting their first child, the star couple has been ruling the headlines. From talking about embracing parenthood, sharing their thoughts on being trolled after the pregnancy announcement to clarifying rumours about expecting twins, Alia and Ranbir have been constantly talking about how excited they are welcoming their first child together and everything related to the pregnancy.

Now, during a promotional interview of her upcoming film Darlings, Alia Bhatt opened up about how she think Ranbir and she would be as parents.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, when asked if Ranbir and she will be the strict or the chill parents, Alia Bhatt said, "I don't think either of us know. I think it's just something that we have to experience, live, grow and it's going to be a job of a lifetime that is going to keep evolving and keep changing. Ranbir and I are the kind of people who don't like to...I mean I like to plan and prep a lot and he just likes to live it and dream about it and experience it but somehow we are very similar in the sense that we will have to take each day as it comes and learn each day as it comes. Hopefully, we'll be great, good, lovely and beautiful. We only hope for the best."

Earlier, reacting to the massive trolling she was subjected to after she announced her pregnancy "at the peak of her career", Alia told PTI, "Everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new, she is going for a cricket match or on a holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women's choices." "Of course, I am young, but why does that have to change anything? Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life? They are two completely different things. I would continue to and prefer to lead by example and action as opposed to giving any attention to the nonsensical things," she said.

"To me, the people having those opinions show where they are in life. It doesn't say anything about where I am. In fact, a lot of decisions that I have made in my life -- singular, not in any relation to anyone -- have happened when it was least expected. You don't plan great things, they just happen," Alia further added.  

"What I consciously want to do is follow my heart and go with my instinct and gut. That's exactly what I have done through my professional and personal life and things have worked out beautifully," she concluded.

The actor will next be seen in the Netflix movie Darlings, slated for a premiere on August 5. Set in Mumbai, the dark comedy features Alia Bhatt alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

