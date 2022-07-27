Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's 'twins' comment, says 'oh god, khud ke...'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently started a rumour that his wife, actor Alia Bhatt and he were expecting twins. In an interview Ranbir was asked to say some truth and lies about himself and in that, one of the statement the Barfi star made was that he was expecting twins with Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Film Companion, he said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work." the actor left the fans and the media guessing which one of the three was a lie. Meanwhile, reports of Alia and Ranbir expecting twins had flooded websites and the news had gone viral. And even though Ranbir himself later clarified that it was nothing but a joke, the media and the star couple's fans have since been speculating if they are actually expecting twins.

Now, in a recent interview, Alia Bhatt reacted to the 'twins' comment made by her actor-husband. She revealed that she was shocked on hearing it as much as the rest of the nation was.

Putting all rumours to rest, Alia said that they aren't expecting twins.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 at the Shamshera star's Mumbai residence Vastu.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Alia said, "Oh god, f***, pardon my french. Singular. Ranbir was doing some joke on some Reel and apni hi paer pe unhone kulhadi maar di. Clearly humare paas dearth of info aur news hai toh yeh bhi ek news item ban gaya hai (Clearly we don't have enough things making headlines in the country that this did). The world should pray for health, happiness and goodness for me and Ranbir... Mujhe bhi baad mein pata chala (even I learnt about this later)."

As for how Ranbir had reacted when his statement went viral. Well, he told the media to not create a controversy. On rumours of having twins, Ranbir said, as rpeported by KoiMoi, "Don't create a controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Brahmastra. The film will release on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Animal and a yet-to-be-titled film with Luv Ranjan. Alia will be seen in Darlings, Hollywood movie Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.