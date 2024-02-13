Twitter
Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

Mallika Rajput, who worked with Kangana Ranaut in Revolver Rani, was found hanging from the fan in a room in her house at Sultanpur. Trigger Warning: This article contains description of self-harm.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

Singer and actress Mallika Rajput, who was also known as Vijay Lakshmi, was found dead in her house under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, February 13, in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The body of the 35-year-old singer was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house in Sitakund locality of Kotwali police station area, the police said.

Who was Mallika Rajput?

Mallika Rajput had played supporting role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer crime comedy Revolver Rani in 2014. The late actress also appeared in the music video for the song Yaara Tujhe by Shaan. She had joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2016, but she left the political outfit two years later.

After her career in entertainment industry and politics didn't last long, she turned to spirituality. She was appointed the National Secretary General of the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Mallika was a trainer Kathak dancer and in her later years, she also started writing and performing her own ghazals at several poetry sessions.

Mallika Rajput's death

Mallika’s mother Sumitra Singh said that she did not know when her death took place as the family was sleeping. She was quoted telling India TV, "Earlier the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more."

As per PTI, Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, he said the exact cause of death would be known when the postmortem report comes.

