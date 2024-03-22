Twitter
Who was Ashwatthama? Mahabharata's mysterious warrior who is believed to be alive, will be played by Shahid Kapoor

Who was Ashwatthama? Mahabharata's mysterious warrior who is believed to be alive, will be played by Shahid Kapoor

Who was Ashwatthama? Mahabharata's mysterious warrior who is believed to be alive, will be played by Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama in his new film Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. It is said that one of the great warriors of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is still alive.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 10:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ashwatthama (Image source: Playground)
In the Indian epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is a key character. The son of Dronacharya (also known as Drona) and Kripi, who fought on the side of the Kauravas against the Pandavas in the Kurukshetra war. Ashwatthama was also called Chiranjeevi (someone who will never die). However, he gained immortality not as a gift but as a curse by Lord Krishna. Recently, a cinematic adaptation of Ashwatthama made headlines. At Prime Video's annual event, a film on Ashwatthama was announced with Shahid Kapoor playing the titular role. 

The upcoming ambitious project, Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, will be directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi. The movie was officially announced at the Prime Video Presents event. The film will be backed by Jackky Bhagnani, under the Pooja Entertainment banner. Shahid will play Drona Putra, the mightiest Ashwatthama.  But who is Ashwatthama, the mysterious warrior, who is believed to be alive even today? 

Who is Ashwatthama? 

According to the ancient scriptures, Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya and was also the guru of Pandavas and Kauravas. To prove his loyalty towards Hastinapur, Drona supported Kauravas in the Mahabharata war. Dronacharya also became the commander of the Kaurava army. Ashwatthama followed his father's path and fought with Kauravas. During Mahabharata, Ashwatthama and Duryodhana became friends.

How did Ashwatthama was born? 

As per the mythology, it is said that Dronacharya and Kripi were unable to have a child. They were blessed with a son after worshipping Tepeswar Mahadev Swayambhu Shivalinga in Himachal. In the scriptures, Ashwatthama is also considered a part of Lord Shiva. During Ashwatthama's birth, he had a gem on his head, that protected him from gods, demons or animals. But once, in exchange for his life, Draupadi snatched the gem and cut his hair to punish him.

How Ashwatthama got cheated during the Mahabharata war

As per scriptures, in the Mahabharata war, the duo of Dronacharya and Ashwatthama overpowered the army of Pandavas. Then, Lord Krishna defeated Dronacharya by trickery. Lord Krishna told Yudhishthir to spread the news of Ashwatthama dying in the war. After hearing the news, Dronacharya gave up his weapons in grief. Draupadi's brother Dhrishtadyumna beheaded Dronacharya. It was also said that Dhrishtadyumna was born to kill Dronacharya. Ashwatthama became furious with his father's death and vowed revenge on the Pandavas, but gradually all the Kauravas died in the war. The epic Mahabharata war ended after the death of Duryodhana, thus Ashwatthama could not kill any Pandava.

Why did Lord Krishna curse Ashwatthama with immortality? 

A furious Ashwatthama used Brahmastra against Pandavas, at the same time Arjun also fired his Brahmastra to kill him. It is said that if two Brahmastras collided it can lead to catastrophe. Thus Lord Krishna advised Arjun to take back his Brahmastra. Arjun obliged Lord Krishna's order, but Ashwatthama didn't know how to avert the Brahmastra. Ashwatthama fired his Brahmastra on the womb of the widowed wife of Abhimanyu, due to which the child in her womb died. After this, Lord Krishna cursed Ashwatthama that as long as there is life on earth, he will stay alive.

