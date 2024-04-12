Twitter
Bollywood

Who was Amarjot Kaur? Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, played by Parineeti in film, did 366 shows in 365 days, was killed...

Singer-duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot were Punjab's most popular singers in the 1980s, so much so that they would do 366 shows in 365 days. But who was Amarjot Kaur? How did she join Chamkila's band? Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 06:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Amar Singh Chamkila with Amarjot- Diljit Dosanjh with Parineeti Chopra (Image source: Twitter)
Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila hit worldwide on April 12, and it has opened with overwhelmingly positive reactions from filmgoers. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh plays Punjab's Elvis, singer Amar Singh Chamkila, and Parineeti Chopra plays his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The movie narrates the story of superstar singer-duo Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. For the unversed, the duo was immensely popular in Punjab (Panjab in the 1980s), and together they went on to perform several live shows across the globe. But who was Amarjot? How did he join the group? 

Who was Amarjot Kaur?

Amarjot Kaur was the female vocalist in Amar Singh Chamkila’s band. Before Amarjot, Chamkila sang songs with Surinder Sonia (played by Nisha Bano), but soon they parted ways over professional disagreements. When Chamkila was struggling to find a female singer for his duet songs. Amarjot was introduced to Chamkila by Kuldeep Manak. Veteran singer Manak has worked with Amarjot, and thus he suggested Chamkila take Amarjot. 

Chamkila considered Manak's suggestion, and he took Amarjot in his band. Together, they became a hit pair. Audiences loved the pair and they gave chartbusters including, Jija Lak Minle, Hikk Utte So Ja Ve, Chaklo Driver Purje Nun, and Bhul Gai Main Ghund Kadna. Chamkila and Amarjot's popularity grew not only in Punjab but overseas as well. It is said that they did 366 shows in 365 days.

Amarjot was Chamkila's 2nd wife? 

Chamkila and Amarjot's chemistry flourished on stage and off stage. They fell in love and got married. Interestingly this was their second marriage. Amarjot had separated from her husband to pursue a career in singing. Whereas Amar Singh Chamkila was married to Gurmail when he tied the knot with Amarjot. With Gurmail, Chamkila had two daughters named Amaldeep and Kamaldeep. Amarjot and Chamkila later welcomed their son Jaiman Chamkila, and he also pursued his career in singing. 

The death of Amarjot, Chamkila, and their 2nd child 

On March 8, 1988, Amarjot and Amar Singh Chamkila were gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants with AK47s at Mehsampur, Punjab. The duo arrived at the location to perform an akhada (live performance). As they exited their car, several rounds of AK-47 were fired at them, gravely wounding the couple and other members of their band. As per reports, Chamkila and Amarjot were taken to a civil hospital, and they were pronounced dead. The case of Chamkila and Amarjot's killings remains unsolved. As per Imtiaz Ali's film, 15 days after Chamkila and Amarjot's death, their 2nd child died. 

Parineeti Chopra on playing Amarjot

Talking about playing Amarjot, Parineeti earlier said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
