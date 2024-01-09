Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, linked to Sara Tendulkar, is worth Rs 84 crore at age 26

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya started doing business when he was just 13 years old.

Janhvi Kapoor often gets spotted with Shikhar Pahariya, her rumoured boyfriend, who has a net worth of 84 crore. Their photos and videos often go viral on social media, there is a lot of buzz about them. Recently, Janhvi talked about his at Koffee With Karan after which her fans want to know more about him.

Let’s take a look at his background

Polo player and horse rider

Shikhar is a professional Polo player who represented India in 2013 as a member of the Royal Jaipur Polo squad. Apart from Polo, he is also an expert horse rider.

Professional life

Shikhar Pahariya started doing business when he was just 13 years old by starting his consultancy firm which was about new pet owners. He has also worked as an investment in Wadhawan Global Capital London. He then tried his luck in gaming and entertainment and joined ‘Indianwyn’ with his elder brother.

Net worth

As per media reports, Shikhar Pahariya has property worth Rs 84 crore and owns luxurious cars including Lamborghini Aventador. He is being followed by 328K people on Instagram.

Spotted with Sara Tendulkar

Recently, he was spotted with Sara Tendulkar which grabbed everyone’s attention. They were seen leaving a party together in the same car.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya dated each other a few years earlier and reportedly got back together earlier last year and since then, it has been rumoured that the two are in a relationship. The two celebrities are often papped together on several occasions and their photos and videos go viral on social media.

In one of the latest episodes of the Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi was seen gracing the Koffee couch with her sister Khushi Kapoor. When Karan Johar asked question the Bawaal actress about her relationship with Shikhar. "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?", the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director asked Janhvi.

"I won’t say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being", the actress replied.