Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, linked to Sara Tendulkar, is worth Rs 84 crore at age 26

Headlines

Who is Suchana Seth, CEO of AI start-up, Harvard fellow, arrested for alleged murder of 4-year-old son at Goa hotel?

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi reacts as he gets transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

ICAI Result November 2023 declared: Madhur Jain tops CA final, Jay Devang Jimulia secures AIR 1 in inter

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged? Actor's team reacts

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta in Gujarat

Easy ways to boost testosterone in Men

7 things you need to know before you visit Lakshadweep

Surprising health benefits of cayenne pepper 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Meet actor who had hit debut, kept marriage secret to save career, quit Bollywood, is now COO of Rs 4700-crore company

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, linked to Sara Tendulkar, is worth Rs 84 crore at age 26

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya started doing business when he was just 13 years old.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:35 PM IST

article-main
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Janhvi Kapoor often gets spotted with Shikhar Pahariya, her rumoured boyfriend, who has a net worth of 84 crore. Their photos and videos often go viral on social media, there is a lot of buzz about them. Recently, Janhvi talked about his at Koffee With Karan after which her fans want to know more about him.

Let’s take a look at his background

Polo player and horse rider

Shikhar is a professional Polo player who represented India in 2013 as a member of the Royal Jaipur Polo squad. Apart from Polo, he is also an expert horse rider.

Professional life

Shikhar Pahariya started doing business when he was just 13 years old by starting his consultancy firm which was about new pet owners. He has also worked as an investment in Wadhawan Global Capital London. He then tried his luck in gaming and entertainment and joined ‘Indianwyn’ with his elder brother.

Net worth

As per media reports, Shikhar Pahariya has property worth Rs 84 crore and owns luxurious cars including Lamborghini Aventador. He is being followed by 328K people on Instagram.

Spotted with Sara Tendulkar

Recently, he was spotted with Sara Tendulkar which grabbed everyone’s attention. They were seen leaving a party together in the same car.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya dated each other a few years earlier and reportedly got back together earlier last year and since then, it has been rumoured that the two are in a relationship. The two celebrities are often papped together on several occasions and their photos and videos go viral on social media.

In one of the latest episodes of the Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi was seen gracing the Koffee couch with her sister Khushi Kapoor. When Karan Johar asked question the Bawaal actress about her relationship with Shikhar. "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?", the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director asked Janhvi.

"I won’t say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being", the actress replied.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

'Emotional reason': Nupur Shikhare reveals why he ran 8 km to reach wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE