When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Khilji's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat: 'There is no way I...'

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Khilji’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat: ‘There is no way I...'

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed why he rejected Khilji's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was a huge success. Not only Deepika Padukone but Ranveer Singh’s performance as Khilji was also appreciated worldwide. But, do you know he was not the first choice for the role? 

Well, yes, Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan as Khilji in Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali roped in SRK for the role, however, the actor rejected the offer. In an old interview, the actor revealed the reason behind rejecting the role and the video is now going viral on Reddit. 

Shah Rukh Khan tells the real reason with clarity on why he didn't do Padmaavat which was offered to him
by u/Dwight_Kramer in BollyBlindsNGossip

A Reddit user shared an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan with Film Companion wherein he can be seen revealing the reason behind rejecting the role. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, “there were a couple of films that did very well at the box office and I was in them and then I realized I was playing a real-life character who may not be the person and i told the director that there is no way i’ll not make him likable. And I just feel that person should not be liked, it’s not something I should sell to the people. It’s okay being him, the film being about him but I shouldn’t glorify it. So i left the film last minute, it was a clear-cut decision in my head.”

He added, “I know I’ll make him look attractive, I am not showing off but the way it was written, bad guys can be very attractive and I am honestly saying this, I can make bad guys very attractive because I think the extremely good guy and extremely bad guy both have something in common that is obsessiveness. So I have let go of the role.” 

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat was one of the highest-grossing films in 2018. The film starred Ranveer Singh as Khilji, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. The movie collected Rs 585 crore worldwide. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan who recently made a blockbuster comeback with his movie Pathaan, is all set to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming movie Jawan. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Atlee’s action thriller. The movie is scheduled to release on September 7 and the trailer and first look from the movie have already created a huge buzz among the audience.

Read Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's unseen photo crashes internet, fans call them 'Simba and Mufasa'

 

