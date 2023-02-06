Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on how Aditya Chopra convinced them to share screen space in Pathaan: 'It always needed...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has been wreaking havoc at the box office, breaking new records. Fans have loved the film, particularly Shah Rukh’s action sequences and the film’s support cast. But one aspect that has generated quite a lot of craze is the cameo of Salman Khan and the two superstars sharing screen space after several years.

Now, nearly two weeks after the release of the film, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have spoken up about their incredible action sequence in the film and how Aditya Chopra convinced them to come together after so many years. Pathaan is part of Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, which also included Salman’s Tiger films.

Talking about his cameo, where he reprised the role of Tiger, Salman says, “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again.”

He adds, “His (Adtya Chopra’s) intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans and audiences what they wanted to see from us. Given how closely Adi has known Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people are loving us on screen. Also the way Sidharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I’m happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic.”

Shah Rukh Khan says that he and Salman have wanted to work together for a long time but were waiting for the right script and the right film. “Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn’t work for the project. Matlab fans ka sawaal hai, choti script pe nahi chodh sakte types (It’s about the fans. Can’t leave it on small scripts),” says the actor.

Talking about their characters Pathaan and Tiger coming together on screen for that train action sequence, Shah Rukh says, “So, when Adi told me about the idea to bring the two super spies from YRF’s Spy Universe, Tiger and Pathaan, together do some kick-ass action scenes, which I’m hoping many people have seen by now, I instantly jumped at it because this idea was delivering the promise of seeing Salman and I on the big screen.”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film registered the highest opening ever by a Hindi film and has since then done erned over Rs 800 crore worldwide.