Shah Rukh Khan gives shoutout to Salman Khan after fan asks him about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction

File Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is basking in the massive success of his film Pathaan conducted an interactive session with his fans and gave a sweet reply when asked about Salman Khans Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction.

During an #AskSRK session on Saturday, a fan asked the Don actor, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan boxoffice prediction?" To which he replied, "Bhai ki picture hai...dekhna toh laazmi hai!!"

Bhai ki picture hai…dekhna toh laazmi hai!! https://t.co/YUXr0E85MC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

During the 15 minutes, #AskSRK session Shah Rukh answered several questions related to his film, and industry friends. Makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the Pathaan director lauded John for choosing to play an 'anti-national' character in his film and said that the film wouldn't have been the same without Jim.

Speaking to Film Companion, Siddharth Anand said, "The bad guy needs to be bigger than the good guy so that's when his triumph would be greater. Here, it was to create a character that a mainstream hero would agree to do. So hats off to John for agreeing to do this, for playing an anti-national. He's a guy who has been a nationalist in his other films like Satyameva Jayate or Parmanu or Madras Cafe. He's a torch bearer of nationalism."

Produced by Salman, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Talking about SRK's Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.`Pathaan` has been creating a storm at the box office ever since its release on January 25, 2023

.It has already collected Rs 364 crore in India in 8 days. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.SRK will be seen in `Jawan` which is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.He also has Rajkumar Hirani`s `Dunki`. The film marks SRK`s first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film