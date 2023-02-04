AskSRK: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan for Rs 1 crore as Pathaan crosses Rs 700 crore, actor's witty reply wins the internet

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the monstrous run of his comeback actioner Pathaan. Owing to the success of his latest blockbuster, SRK conducted a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. AskSRK sessions are usually fun, as the actor's fans ask interesting questions, and the actor gives witty replies.

During the session, one fan declared that he has watched Pathaan five times, and he even asked for Rs 1 crore out of the film's worldwide collection of Rs 700 crores. The user wrote SRK, "@iamsrk 5 baar gaya #Pathan dekhne, 700 cr me se 1 cr hi de do sir...#AskSRK."

Here's the tweet

@iamsrk 5 baar gaya #Pathan dekhne, 700 cr me se 1 cr hi de do sir...#AskSRK — GD (@GBMNLJ) February 4, 2023

This request caught Khan's attention. Thus he replied back saying, "Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market (Brother, you don't get such returns even in share market). See it a few times more then let’s see…ha ha #Pathaan."

Here's SRK's reply

I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo…remember. #Pathaan https://t.co/w9veMY1oTG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan continues setting new records at the box office with each passing day and now the Siddharth Anand film has created the record of highest earnings in the first week in the history of Hindi cinema.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). The first two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, while the third film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. As Salman Khan played a crucial cameo in Pathaan in his Tiger avatar, Shah Rukh will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in the third installment of the Tiger franchise.