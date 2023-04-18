Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's unseen photo crashes internet, fans call them 'Simba and Mufasa'

A photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan is going viral on the internet, and the resemblance the father-son duo share has amazed fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 06:24 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan follows a massive fan following, and his followers keep a close eye on anything and everything about the actor. On Monday, April 17, an unseen photo of Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan surfaced on the internet and it went viral instantly.  

In the photo, Sr Khan is standing beside Aryan, keeping a hand on his shoulder, supporting him and looking dapper in an army green jacket. Aryan wore a light green jacket and gave royal vibes by posing with his father. Fans are going gaga over the picture, and they made the photo viral. Several netizens are sharing the photo on different social media platforms.

Here are the tweets

Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are hailing the photo as one of the best thing happened to them. A fan wrote, "Like Father, Like Son: Every good tree maketh good fruits." Another user wrote, "Simba, Mufasa ka beta!" echoing in mind. The most charming Pathaans we know." A netizen wrote, "When the Almighty said Copy and Paste: Like father like son... #ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan." Another netizen praised, "Two Babies In One Frame." One of the fans added, "Aryan Khan Spotted with his younger brother." 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan gave the first blockbuster of the year, Pathaan. Khan's actioner with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham broke and set several records at the box office. He will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen with Rajkumari Hirani's Dunki. Aryan, on the other hand, took to Instagram and revealed that he is all set to direct his debut project as he has finished writing for it. He wrote, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action." According to our sources, Aryan Khan has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

 

