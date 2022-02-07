When Lata Mangeshkar contacted 'CID' headquarters after hearing the show is going off air

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's death at 92 years old has left everyone in a state of shock. From celebrities to the common man everyone grieved the loss.

You probably didn't know that the late singer was a huge fan of the show 'CID.' 'CID' star Daya Shankar Pandey spoke to the newspaper Dainik Bhaskar revealing some details. Dayashankar Pandey claimed that the show was taken off the air last year after 21 years. Lata Mangeshkar, more than everyone else, was disappointed as the show came to a close. She moved the offices and called the cast and crew to ensure that the show would continue to air. Daya Shankar also claimed that everytime the crew came to her house, she was always curious and would ask a lot of questions.

Lata was born on September 28, 1929, to classical singer and theatre artist Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - are all accomplished singers and musicians. Deenanath ran a theatre company that produced musical plays where Lata started acting by the age of five.

Lata’s first Hindi song was ‘Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu’ for the Marathi film Gajaabhaau (1943). In 1945, Lata moved to Mumbai when Vinayak’s company relocated its headquarters. From Ustad Aman Ali Khan of Bhindibazaar Gharana, she started taking music lessons. In 1946, she sang ‘Paa Lagoon Kar Jori’ for Vasant Joglekar's Hindi-language film ‘Aap Ki Seva Mein’. Her sister Asha played minor roles in Vinayak's first Hindi-language movie, ‘Badi Maa’ in 1945. She also sang a bhajan ‘Maata Tere Charnon Mein’ in that movie. In 1946, she met Vasant Desai during the recording of Vinayak's second Hindi-language movie ‘Subhadra’.