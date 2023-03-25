Nora Fatehi burns the internet with her electrifying dance in see-through mini dress, watch viral video

Nora Fatehi burns the internet with her sizzling dance performance

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is regarded by many as one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry. The Canadian-born Nora Fatehi is called ‘dancing diva’ by her fans because of her killer dance moves. Nora Fatehi has become a popular name in Bollywood within a short span of time. Nora Fatehi has worked really hard to climb up the ladder of success and carve a niche for herself in Bollywood.

Nora Fatehi recently concluded her “The Entertainers Tour” in Orlando, US. It is to be noted that Nora Fatehi was recently in the US with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and some other actors as part of The Entertainers Tour. The actors has been touring across the US for the last few days and had been performing at different places.

Now, Nora Fatehi has shared a video of her sizzling performance in Orlando. In the video, which has now gone viral, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing to a peppy number wearing a shimmery mini dress. The video also shows Nora Fatehi’s backstage routines to her electrifying on-stage performance.

Watch the viral video here:

Nora Fatehi’s fans love her belly dance and other dance style. She is known for delivering high-octane performances. One user wrote, “the best dancer you are a legend.” Another user write, “You own the stage and how!!!”