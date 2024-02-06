Twitter
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill 2024, Lok Sabha to discuss Interim Budget

'Barbaad kar diya': Malvi Malhotra accuses Vikram Bhatt of non-payment of dues, Krishna Bhatt reacts

Meet man with over Rs 1700 crore net worth, made one of Bollywood's most expensive films ever, the film is...

Uniform Civil Code bill to be presented in Uttarakhand assembly today: Key points to know

ED raids at Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP leaders' residences

Watch: Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at Javed Akhtar after he criticises Animal, asks 'did he tell same thing to...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said Javed Akhtar should have also questioned the same thing to his son Farhan Akhtar who produced web series Mirzapur.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Edited by

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in his recent interview, has reacted to Javed Akhtar’s criticising his film which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. He hit back at the lyricist after he called movies like Animal ‘extremely dangerous’,

While speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Vanga said Javed Akhtar should have also questioned the same thing to his son Farhan Akhtar who produced web series Mirzapur. He said, "One thing is clear that he (Akhtar) didn't see the film. That's very clear in the comment that he didn't see the entire film. Abhi koi picture bina dekhe baat karta hai toh unke baare mein kya baat kare... Vo jo bhi ho, regular critic ho or best of the writers in the world... he's talking about my work, so obviously I'll feel bad. It's not only about him but anyone who is throwing stone on any art piece, why don't they check their surroundings first?"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga replies to Javed Akhtar...."Why didn't he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar who produced Mirzapur; Why is he not checking his son's work"
byu/Prestigious_Bus7241 inBollyBlindsNGossip

He further mentioned, "Did he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur? Pura duniya bhar mein jitna gaaliyan hai vo Mirzapur ek show mein hai. I have not seen the full show. I saw also around 15 scenes and when you see those scene in Telugu, you will really feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son's work?"

For the unversed, in December 2023, Akhtar without taking anyone’s name, said, "If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman… and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous." Everyone assumed that this was an indirect dig at at Animal as Ranbir Kapoor was seen asking Tripti Dimri who played Zoya to lick his shoe, in the film which also starred Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

 

