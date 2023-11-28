Headlines

Watch: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pray for peace in Manipur at Imphal temple ahead of wedding

"I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life and many more things," says Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda after arriving in Imphal to marry his girlfriend Manipuri model and actress Lin Laishram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda arrived here on Monday to marry his girlfriend Manipuri model and actress Lin Laishram. Talking to reporters after offering prayers at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district, Hooda said, "Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life." Asked if other Bollywood stars would be attending the November 29 wedding, Hooda said, "It's just me."

"I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life and many more things," says Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda after arriving in Imphal to marry his girlfriend Manipuri model and actress Lin Laishram.

Later in the evening, the duo went to Shri Govindaji temple to offer prayers. On Saturday, Randeep, 47, and Lin took to Instagram to share the details about their wedding in the latter's hometown, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai for their film industry friends.

"Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. "We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful," the couple said in a joint statement.

The duo has been in a relationship for sometime. Lin, 37, is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as 'Mary Kom', 'Rangoon' and recently Jaane Jaan. Hooda was last seen in movie 'Sergeant'. His upcoming film is 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which he has also directed.

