Watch: Munawar Faruqui falls after being mobbed by fans, video goes viral

In the viral video video, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui urged his fans to stay calm and avoid any accidents after he fell.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Edited by

Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, went out for dinner in Mumbai with his friends on Tuesday night. As he left the restaurant, a large crowd of fans surrounded him. At first, Munawar was happy to see his fans, but things got out of control. As a result, Munawar ended up falling due to the chaos. 

A video of the incident has become viral on the internet. In the video, Munawar is trying to greet and thank his fans, but the crowd is trying to get too close to him for photos. This led to Munawar losing his balance and falling. He fell amid all the chaos, and the guards rushed to help him. Later, he urged his fans to stay calm and avoid any accidents.

Munawar also mentioned that there were kids in the vicinity who could get hurt because of the chaos. To prevent any more trouble, Munawar quickly left in his car without waiting. Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17, and brought the trophy to Dongri, Mumbai. His fans welcomed him there, the videos of them are ding rounds on social media. Abhishek Kumar was the second-place winner, and Mannara Chopra came third.

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra changed her Instagram bio to Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', netizens found this very funny. Mannara, also known as Barbie Handa, didn't have a big fan base before the show, but she won people over with her sassy and honest style.

After the Bigg Boss fan pages pointed it out, people on the internet started trolling her Instagram bio. Some called her 'desperate,' while others found it amusing. One user said, "She is in full entertainment mood," and another wrote, "If mood had a face." A social media user commented, "Self-obsessed," and another one said, "Let her be happy with this only."

Comments like "She has lost it" and "Overacting here also" were also seen. However, Mannara has now edited her bio, and it reads, "Bigg Boss 17 runner-up." However, Mannara was not the first runner-up; she was the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 17, and Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Mannara said she hopes Munawar reaches out to her.

