Watch: Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL match, netizens call it 'lowest point in cricketing history'

Sachin Tendulkar fans' and cricket lovers are finding it difficult to see their idol getting dismissed by Munawar Faruqui.

It's hard to believe that Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as the 'God of cricket' by his die-hard fans, got dismissed by Munawar Faruqui. Yes, Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed by stand-up comedian, and reality show winner, Munawar Faruqui on Wednesday at The Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai.

Sachin along with several other celebrities played a friendly cricket match for Masters XI during the curtain raiser of Indian Street Premier League 2024 (also known as ISPL). Other famous celebs who played in the match are Akshay Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Patha, Ifran Pathan, and Praveen Kumar.

When Tendulkar came to bat, he raced to 30 off just 16 balls. However, his inning was brought to an abrupt end as he got dismissed by stand-up comedian, Lock Upp and Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Tendulkar tried to top-edged his delivery to the wicketkeeper and Naman Ojha caught and ended Sachin's inning.

Watch Munawar Faruqui dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the match

After Sachin got caught, the commentator said, "Complete silence in the stadium," and netizens felt in the same way. Sachin fans couldn't believe what they saw. A netizen wrote, "What did I just watch!" Another netizen wrote, "Lowest point of Sachin sir's career." One of the netizens wrote, "Please tell me this is AI-generated video.. please." An internet user wrote, "Aur kya kya dekhna padega 2024 mein."