Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL match, netizens call it 'lowest point in cricketing history'

Sandeshkhali case: Sheikh Shahjahan handed over to CBI after Calcutta HC’s order

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj praises PM Modi, talks about schemes for women empowerment

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif were not comfortable sharing screen space in Ek Tha Tiger: 'This was the stage where...'

Transline Technologies Limited unveils SmartCAMSTORE+, a tool expected to revolutionising CCTV footage storage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL match, netizens call it 'lowest point in cricketing history'

Transline Technologies Limited unveils SmartCAMSTORE+, a tool expected to revolutionising CCTV footage storage

Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

10 dangerous food combinations with milk

5 legendary batters to record three consecutive ducks in ODIs

This Mughal emperor died after falling…

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Watch: Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL match, netizens call it 'lowest point in cricketing history'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif were not comfortable sharing screen space in Ek Tha Tiger: 'This was the stage where...'

Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL match, netizens call it 'lowest point in cricketing history'

Sachin Tendulkar fans' and cricket lovers are finding it difficult to see their idol getting dismissed by Munawar Faruqui.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 09:26 PM IST

article-main
Sachin Tendulkar-Munawar Faruqui (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's hard to believe that Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as the 'God of cricket' by his die-hard fans, got dismissed by Munawar Faruqui. Yes, Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed by stand-up comedian, and reality show winner, Munawar Faruqui on Wednesday at The Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai. 

Sachin along with several other celebrities played a friendly cricket match for Masters XI during the curtain raiser of Indian Street Premier League 2024 (also known as ISPL). Other famous celebs who played in the match are Akshay Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Patha, Ifran Pathan, and Praveen Kumar. 

When Tendulkar came to bat, he raced to 30 off just 16 balls. However, his inning was brought to an abrupt end as he got dismissed by stand-up comedian, Lock Upp and Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Tendulkar tried to top-edged his delivery to the wicketkeeper and Naman Ojha caught and ended Sachin's inning. 

Watch Munawar Faruqui dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the match

After Sachin got caught, the commentator said, "Complete silence in the stadium," and netizens felt in the same way. Sachin fans couldn't believe what they saw. A netizen wrote, "What did I just watch!" Another netizen wrote, "Lowest point of Sachin sir's career." One of the netizens wrote, "Please tell me this is AI-generated video.. please." An internet user wrote, "Aur kya kya dekhna padega 2024 mein." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

DNA Explainer: Why are Pakistani flight attendants missing after landing in Canada?

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent THIS amount at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, food alone cost Rs..

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Tira beauty launches international brand Allies of Skin to India

After 8 summonses, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal agrees to appear before ED

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement