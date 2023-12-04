Headlines

WI vs ENG: Sam Curran wears sunglasses while batting, video goes viral

Congress claims political conspiracy to target Mahua Moitra, seeks discussion on LS ethics panel report

BGMI 2.9 update introduces Ranveer Singh as playable character, check other exciting events, changes

Meet man whose business crossed Rs 10,00,000 crore market cap; not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Meet billionaire Indian who pledges homes for funds to pay staff, lost 30,000 crore in one year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WI vs ENG: Sam Curran wears sunglasses while batting, video goes viral

BGMI 2.9 update introduces Ranveer Singh as playable character, check other exciting events, changes

Meet man whose business crossed Rs 10,00,000 crore market cap; not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Batters with most runs for RCB in IPL

7-morning drinks to reduce LDL levels

Batters with highest individual scores in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

Cyclone Michaung updates : 5 dead as Chennai witnesses worst rain in 70-80 years

Indian air force plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead! | air force aircraft crash

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson is against David Warner's 'farewell test' vs Pakistan in this january

Watch: King calls Delhi concert a dream come true, shares glimpse of more than 13000 people singing with him

Sung by school students, composed by Iranian maestro: Story behind Bobby Deol's viral Animal entry song Jamaal Jamaaloo

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: King calls Delhi concert a dream come true, shares glimpse of more than 13000 people singing with him

The singer and rapper, King, popularly known for his song Maan Meri Jaan, shared a glimpse of his Delhi concert on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The musical sensation King who took the internet by storm with his hit songs like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and more, recently entertained the fans in a Delhi concert and called it his dream come true. As part of his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, the event took place at the Gurugram Backyard Sports Club where the singer-rapper set the stage ablaze with his smashing performance.

The singer shared a glimpse of his Delhi concert on Instagram and thanked his fans for their support. Sharing a glimpse of the unforgettable night, King posted a video on his social media handle saying, “I saw a dream and when I told my Delhi family about it, we ended up making history!” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ifeelking)

Right from the energy, vibe, and mood, King’s super-packed Delhi concert opened with his song ‘Crown’ from the ‘New Life’ album and was later labeled as the ‘Crowning of King’ owing to its massive success. A true gentleman, King had audiences in tears as he paid tribute to strong independent women through his songs. Unaffected by the drizzle of rain during the concert, the musician took a moment to thank his fans who made Arpan Kumar Chandel (his original name) — the music sensation KING, further calling them his guiding force. Busy creating his own musical empire, King’s magnum opus concert is a testament to his meteoric rise. The singer claimed that the concert was attended by more than 13000 people who were seen singing along with him during the concert as he sang his latest release, Tu Jaana Naa Piya. 

Talking about his new album New Life, the singer said, “When I left MTV Hustle Season 1 in 2019, I thought my NEW LIFE had started which was kind of, actually true. Instantly, I decided to take a risk to drop my first album 'NEW LIFE' after getting discovered by a bigger audience through Hustle." He added, “It’s been 4 years of releasing two of my most favorite singles - 'Tum Saath Rehnaa' & 'No Loss' from New Life. Due to the hard time the world was facing back in 2020-2021, I couldn’t continue New Life and then I moved forward with my grind and hustle in the game.”

Before Delhi, the global music artist witnessed packed shows in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Kolkata, which continue to remain a memorable experience both for the singer and his millions of fans out there. Up next in his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, King is headed to The City of Nawabs — Lucknow, where his concert is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2023.

Read Rapper King trolled for 'lip-syncing' during performance at IPL Closing Ceremony: 'He is an autotune singer...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IMD Forecast: Winter will be warmer than usual with fewer cold wave days

Meet actress whose debut film was big flop, quit acting, never returned to Bollywood, mother was superstar, she now...

Rajasthan Assembly Election Vidhyadhar Nagar Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Diya Kumari leads against Cong's Sitaram Agarwal

Meet Venkata Ramana Reddy, BJP's giant killer who defeated CM KCR in Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar says CM KCR has approached Congress candidates in state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE