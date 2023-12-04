Watch: King calls Delhi concert a dream come true, shares glimpse of more than 13000 people singing with him

The singer and rapper, King, popularly known for his song Maan Meri Jaan, shared a glimpse of his Delhi concert on social media.

The musical sensation King who took the internet by storm with his hit songs like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and more, recently entertained the fans in a Delhi concert and called it his dream come true. As part of his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, the event took place at the Gurugram Backyard Sports Club where the singer-rapper set the stage ablaze with his smashing performance.

The singer shared a glimpse of his Delhi concert on Instagram and thanked his fans for their support. Sharing a glimpse of the unforgettable night, King posted a video on his social media handle saying, “I saw a dream and when I told my Delhi family about it, we ended up making history!”

Right from the energy, vibe, and mood, King’s super-packed Delhi concert opened with his song ‘Crown’ from the ‘New Life’ album and was later labeled as the ‘Crowning of King’ owing to its massive success. A true gentleman, King had audiences in tears as he paid tribute to strong independent women through his songs. Unaffected by the drizzle of rain during the concert, the musician took a moment to thank his fans who made Arpan Kumar Chandel (his original name) — the music sensation KING, further calling them his guiding force. Busy creating his own musical empire, King’s magnum opus concert is a testament to his meteoric rise. The singer claimed that the concert was attended by more than 13000 people who were seen singing along with him during the concert as he sang his latest release, Tu Jaana Naa Piya.

Talking about his new album New Life, the singer said, “When I left MTV Hustle Season 1 in 2019, I thought my NEW LIFE had started which was kind of, actually true. Instantly, I decided to take a risk to drop my first album 'NEW LIFE' after getting discovered by a bigger audience through Hustle." He added, “It’s been 4 years of releasing two of my most favorite singles - 'Tum Saath Rehnaa' & 'No Loss' from New Life. Due to the hard time the world was facing back in 2020-2021, I couldn’t continue New Life and then I moved forward with my grind and hustle in the game.”

Before Delhi, the global music artist witnessed packed shows in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Kolkata, which continue to remain a memorable experience both for the singer and his millions of fans out there. Up next in his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, King is headed to The City of Nawabs — Lucknow, where his concert is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2023.

