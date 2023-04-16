Watch: Honey Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha spark dating rumours as they walk hand-in-hand in viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha have sparked dating rumours after a video of them went viral on social media. In the clip, the rapper can be seen holding the actress’ hand while Nushrratt can’t stop blushing.

Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha can be seen walking hand-in-hand in the viral video. The video has been shared by r/BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit with the caption, “New couple in the town.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “And I thought nothing could be more shocking than Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner...” The second one said, “Honey ki sweety ki tutu?” The third one said, “Wasn’t Honey Singh dating Tina Thadani till like yesterday?” The fourth one said, “They also did a song together. Plus her getting high and singing in TJMM screening.”

The fifth person commented, “Aisi bhi kya majboori thi nushrrat ji.” The sixth one said, “Is nushrat out of her mind? She seems sensible and decent enough to make such a choice.”

Viral Bhayani also shared the video on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh was earlier making headlines for his comeback, and his relationship with Tina Thadani. After going through various tough phases in his life, including a complicated divorce, Honey is back in his form, and he has found love again. Singh was dating VJ turned entrepreneur Tina Thadani.

Recently, Tina spoke about her relationship with the artist, and her take on Honey's past. While interacting with Etimes, Tina stated that things evolved between them gradually. As she got to know Honey, she realised that the singer is opposite to his on-screen persona. "It is hard to come across a person like him. He is very charismatic and intelligent. I have been a fan of his work, too. He is a trendsetter and he stands out," Tina praised him."

Thadani even shared her parents' reaction to their relationship. Tina revealed that currently, they're just enjoying the present, and she's happy to get her family's approval on their relationship. “My parents got the news after they read stories about us online. My parents are just happy and supportive. My dad was excited, and he said, ‘oh, we have to do this, we have to do that.'" Tina had to calm down her father and told him that this is all very new and there is time for everything else.

Read|Honey Singh raps to introduce his Netflix documentary on 40th birthday, Oscar-winner Guneet Monga attached as producer