Watch: Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor's sweet gesture towards flight attendant in private jet wins hearts; video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna's sweet gesture towards flight attendant in private jet wins hearts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal are garnering much love from the audience. Recently, a video of the cast and the director traveling in a private jet has been doing rounds on social media. Ranbir, Bobby, and Rashmika's sweet gesture is winning hearts. 

A video of a flight attendant having her fangirl moment with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna is going viral on social media. In the video, the actors can be seen signing their autographs on her shirt as she is all smiles. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also signed his autograph on the flight attendant's shirt. Instagram user Gita Chetri, whose profile says she is a blogger and a flight attendant, shared the video along with the song Pehle Bhi Main from the movie in the background. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The clip opens to show the inside of a private plane and while Bobby Deol signs the shirt, Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen having a fun conversation in the background. The video was shared 4 days ago and since then, the video has received 1.6 million views and over 400 comments. 

Netizens were curious what Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rashmika would have written on her shirt apart from their autograph. One of the comments read, "You are so lucky." Another wrote, "Keep the shirt in the auction, you will be so rich." Another comment read, "Luckiest person on earth. " Another wrote, "they are so humble." 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Mansi Taxak, and others along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has collected Rs 796 crore worldwide at the box office and continues to roar in cinemas. 

