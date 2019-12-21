'Want to have that zest for life': Abhishek Bachchan on Amitabh Bachchan working with enthusiasm at 77

For 50 years Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the film industry with his incredible performances. It's an amazing feat and the megastar of Bollywood is one of the most celebrated personalities around the globe. Big B is now 77 years of age and is unstoppable. He has more than five films in his kitty and also shoot for it in the extreme conditions by travelling at the places no one would have thought of.

Gushing about the same, Amit Ji's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan told Bombay Times, "My father is my inspiration in life. He is 77 years old. He just completed 50 years in the film industry. He is filming his new movie in Poland; it was 4 am in Poland when he called me recently."

Abhishek shared a conversation they had by stating, "When I asked him why he was up so early, he said he was going to the gym. I said, ‘You are 77 and you are Amitabh Bachchan, you don’t need to go to the gym’. He said, ‘I need to go to the gym before my shoot begins’. I want to have that zest for life, I want to have the enthusiasm to go out and prove myself even then."

Recently, when Big B completed 50 years in film industry, Abhishek penned a note which read as "Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness the greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you."