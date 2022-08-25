Vivek Agnihotri calls himself, Kartik Aaryan 'two small-town, middle-class outsiders' as he shares photo with actor

Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, posted pictures of himself and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. He also wrote the actor a note of appreciation.

Vivek wrote, “Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan.”

For the unversed, Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared a recent interview of Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap.

Vivek wrote, “Look at the intellectual dishonesty of these people, they judge and review your film without EVEN SEEING it. The genius filmmaker says #TheKashmirFiles which is about Hindu Genocide is not his ideology. Does this mean his ideology is that of Islamic Terrorists Brotherhood?”

While speaking to India Today, Vivek claimed that Bollywood always had a problem his film. He said, “There have been ideological differences in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan was in Congress, Dharamendra in BJP, Jaya Bachchan was in Samajwadi Party but still people have worked beautifully with each other. But here the problem with The Kashmir Files is that certain section of Bollywood, media and a whole lot of other places didn't want this film to be made. Once it got made, they didn't want it to be released. Once it released, they didn't want it to be successful. And now they are coming out and saying it shouldn't go for Oscars.”

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belavadi, and Pallavi Joshi in leading roles. Kher's emotional and heartbreaking performance has touched the hearts of the audience.