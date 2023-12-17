Headlines

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Parliament security breach serious matter: Bengal CM Mamata expresses concern

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

WPL 2024 auction rewind: 5 star overseas players who went unsold

South directors whose Bollywood films turned out to be major flops

Most popular honeymoon destinations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Vishal Bhardwaj shares his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Rangoon

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vishal Bhardwaj is known for directing films like Omkara, Maqbool, and Haider, among many others, recently opened up on his regrets about his 2017 film Rangoon. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor and failed to perform well at the box office. The filmmaker said he has no regrets about his creative decision-making in the film, he certainly regrets how the ending turned out.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Vishal Bhardwaj said, "I should have put my foot down in Rangoon and said I don’t care about the release date. The VFX is not right in the final scene… That kind of pressure. Everyone’s like, ‘No, it will be a huge loss…’ At that time, you should become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no matter how much loss there is, things wouldn’t go like that."

The filmmaker further added that he became overconfident after Haider and accepted a lesser budget for Rangoon than it should have been and said, "You regret those decisions. I don’t regret my creative thought of Rangoon. It was very pure, very unique. But, of course, a film that should be made in Rs 70 crore, and I have decided to make it for Rs 35 crore, then I am foolish, I should have learned something from Shekhar Kapur and disowned the movie." Vishal said that his VFX supervisor ditched him because he wanted to make his short film, but added, "I don’t blame others for my own mistakes.

Rangoon is a romantic war drama film helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The project is a period film set during World War II (1939–1945) and stars Kangana Ranaut,  Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor. the film received positive reviews, although Kangana Ranaut's performance as Julia was widely praised as the strength of the film, the film failed to perform well at the box office and was one of the biggest flops of 2017.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj recently helmed the movie Khufiya which also starred Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film received a positive response from the audience upon its release on October 5 on Netflix. The performances of the actors in the spy thriller were much appreciated by the audience.

Read Not Saif Ali Khan, but this superstar was Vishal Bhardwaj's first choice to play Langda Tyagi in Omkara

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Government is trying to scare...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Parliament security breach

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

World's largest office built for Rs 3400 crore in this Indian city; check all details here

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE