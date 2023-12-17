Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Vishal Bhardwaj shares his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Rangoon

Vishal Bhardwaj is known for directing films like Omkara, Maqbool, and Haider, among many others, recently opened up on his regrets about his 2017 film Rangoon. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor and failed to perform well at the box office. The filmmaker said he has no regrets about his creative decision-making in the film, he certainly regrets how the ending turned out.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Vishal Bhardwaj said, "I should have put my foot down in Rangoon and said I don’t care about the release date. The VFX is not right in the final scene… That kind of pressure. Everyone’s like, ‘No, it will be a huge loss…’ At that time, you should become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no matter how much loss there is, things wouldn’t go like that."

The filmmaker further added that he became overconfident after Haider and accepted a lesser budget for Rangoon than it should have been and said, "You regret those decisions. I don’t regret my creative thought of Rangoon. It was very pure, very unique. But, of course, a film that should be made in Rs 70 crore, and I have decided to make it for Rs 35 crore, then I am foolish, I should have learned something from Shekhar Kapur and disowned the movie." Vishal said that his VFX supervisor ditched him because he wanted to make his short film, but added, "I don’t blame others for my own mistakes.

Rangoon is a romantic war drama film helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The project is a period film set during World War II (1939–1945) and stars Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor. the film received positive reviews, although Kangana Ranaut's performance as Julia was widely praised as the strength of the film, the film failed to perform well at the box office and was one of the biggest flops of 2017.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj recently helmed the movie Khufiya which also starred Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film received a positive response from the audience upon its release on October 5 on Netflix. The performances of the actors in the spy thriller were much appreciated by the audience.

