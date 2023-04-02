Disha Patani trolled for wearing strapless bralette at NMACC event, netizens say ‘always skin show..', watch video

Disha Patani in a strapless bralette and saree

Disha Patani is one actress who keeps on grabbing headlines for her bold fashion choices and daring outfits. The Bollywood actress is once again in news for her appearance in a strapless bra and revealing saree at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala Event. Disha added to her looks by wearing danglers.

The videos and photos of Disha Patani from the NMACC event have now gone viral on social media. Disha Patani received a lot of praise for her hot and sexy look but there are some netizens who were unhappy with the actress' bold look for the NMACC event.

Many users took to the comment section of post and brutally trolled Disha for wearing strapless bralette and shimmery saree. "She should definitely try something new. She is damn pretty, but always skin showing doesn’t work," said a user. "Same as usual," wrote another. “Is there any dress that can cover her for once? she thinks less clothes will make people more attracted but Disha please change this style," opined one user.

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently in the US with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and others for The Entertainers Tour.