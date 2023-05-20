Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut sets internet on fire wearing sexy peach bikini, watch

An old video of Sonali Raut has gone viral on Instagram and in the viral video, the 32-year-old actress can be seen flaunting her curves wearing a peach bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut sets internet on fire wearing sexy peach bikini, watch
Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut sets internet on fire wearing peach bikini

Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut is a social media sensation and she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Though Sonali Raut is not getting a lot of film offers these days but she surely knows how to remain in news. Sonali Raut keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram.

Sonali Raut is a ‘water baby’ and she loves to share her videos and photos in sexy bikini and needless to say most of her videos and photos go viral within no time. Now, an old video of Sonali Raut has gone viral on Instagram and in the viral video, the 32-year-old actress can be seen flaunting her sexy curves wearing a peach bikini. The video was shared by Sonali Raut in April and it has received over 60k likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

Recently, Sonali Raut had shared of herself walking on a beach wearing a pink bikini. Sonali Raut captioned the video: “Mermaid".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

Sonali Raut started her Bollywood career in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya in romantic thriller 'The Xpose’. The film also stars Yo Yo Honey Singh in important role. Before making her acting debut, Sonali Raut grabbed everyone’s attention in 2010 by appearing on Kingfisher Calendar. She became popular by participating in 'Bigg Boss 8' and Sonali Raut managed to become one of the finalists of the superhit reality TV show. In 2016, Sonali Raut appeared in 'Great Grand Masti'.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
From facing rejection in Dance India Dance 3 to starring in Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, Raghav Juyal's journey to stardom
Shweta Tiwari looks sizzling hot in swimming pool in pink top, netizens say 'beti ki dukaan band karvaoge'
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.