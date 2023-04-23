Viral video: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in sexy cleavage-baring bikini in pool, watch

Ameesha Patel raises temperature in hot cleavage-baring bikini in pool

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is grabbing headlines these days for sharing hot and sexy videos in bikinis and other dresses showcasing her cleavage and fit body.

Now, a video of Ameesha Patel has gone viral on social media and in the viral video, the Gadar 2 actress can be seen wearing a bikini and flaunting her toned body while spending some quality time in a swimming pool.

Ameesha Patel has shared the video on Instagram and she has also posted some photos of herself in hot and sexy dress. The video has now gone viral on social media. “Moments… that’s what life is made up of," Ammesha Patel captioned the video. It is to be noted that Ameesha has kept comment section off for the video.

Watch the viral video here:

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues with Sunny Deol. The much-awaited romantic period drama will release on August 11, 2023. The film is directed by Anil Sharma.

Ameesha Patel recently landed herself in a legal trouble after a civil court in Ranchi issued a warrant against her and her business partner Krunal. The warrant was issued in connection in a fraud case. According to a report in India Today, Ameesha has been booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC after she failed to appear before the court despite multiple summons.