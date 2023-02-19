Viral! Ranbir Kapoor’s fan breaches security and grabs him during Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar promotion

Credit: Ranbirfambase/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor recently promoted his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar at a college event. Now, a video of him is going viral on social media in which a fan breached the security and went to the stage, and grabbed the actor.

However, Ranbir Kapoor handled the situation and hugged the fan who got emotional after seeing him. One of the fan pages shared the video and wrote, “they way he treat him.” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “mad respect for this humble man.” The second one said, “Mera turn kab aayega pta ni.” The third one said, “He is most humble superstar.”

Recently, meanwhile, Piyush Mishra, in his recent interview, talked about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor who starred with him in the 2015 Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha. He recalled the time when he worked with him and said that the actor has a magical personality.

While speaking to Mashable India, Piyush Mishra said, “Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bahut badhiya actor hai, jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baatcheet karne mein bada mazaa aata hai.” He further mentioned, “Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai. Bada mujhe intrigue karta hai!. (Ranbir is such a boy, he is a very great actor, he is a good human being, he is so talkative, sometimes it intrigues me).”

Meanwhile, it’s a well-known fact that Ranbir Kapoor is a private person. However, on Valentine’s Day, he surprised everyone by sending out an adorable message to his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha during a live event in Noida.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6 three months back. The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June last year.