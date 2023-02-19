Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral! Ranbir Kapoor’s fan breaches security and grabs him during Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar promotion

Ranbir Kapoor handled the situation after his fan breached the security and went to the stage, and grabbed the actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

Viral! Ranbir Kapoor’s fan breaches security and grabs him during Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar promotion
Credit: Ranbirfambase/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor recently promoted his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar at a college event. Now, a video of him is going viral on social media in which a fan breached the security and went to the stage, and grabbed the actor.

However, Ranbir Kapoor handled the situation and hugged the fan who got emotional after seeing him.  One of the fan pages shared the video and wrote, “they way he treat him.” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “mad respect for this humble man.”  The second one said, “Mera turn kab aayega pta ni.” The third one said, “He is most humble superstar.”

Recently, meanwhile, Piyush Mishra, in his recent interview, talked about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor who starred with him in the 2015 Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha. He recalled the time when he worked with him and said that the actor has a magical personality.

While speaking to Mashable India, Piyush Mishra said, “Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bahut badhiya actor hai, jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baatcheet karne mein bada mazaa aata hai.” He further mentioned, “Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai. Bada mujhe intrigue karta hai!. (Ranbir is such a boy, he is a very great actor, he is a good human being, he is so talkative, sometimes it intrigues me).” 

Meanwhile, it’s a well-known fact that Ranbir Kapoor is a private person. However, on Valentine’s Day, he surprised everyone by sending out an adorable message to his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha during a live event in Noida.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6 three months back. The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June last year.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Pakistani girls’ sizzling dance on Nora Fatehi’s Manike goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.