VIRAL! Old video of Gauahar Khan handling wardrobe malfunction on the ramp like a pro resurfaces

An old video of TV and film star Gauahar Khan has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Gauahar, who started her career as a model, is seen walking the ramp for a designer, displaying the artist's creations at a fashion event. However, that is not why the video is going viral on the internet. It's because in the video, Gauahar Khan, who is confidently sashaying down the ramp, suffers from a major wardrobe malfunction, which she handles like a pro.

The old video that has resurfaced now, shows Gauahar handling the situation, which otherwise could have proven to be quite embarrassing, very confidently.

In the video, Gauahar is seen sporting a golden top and a black skirt combination. Upon her entry on the ramp, Gauahar oozes confidence and walks down the ramp in her usual style until the time she turns around to exit the ramp. As soon as she turns around after having finished posing for the shutterbugs, her skirt tears from the middle and she's seen in an awkward situation.

However, not one to be baffled by such situations, Gauahar is seen covering up the tear and holding it together with one hand while exiting the stage.

Check out the video below:



Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan recently slammed 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra for passing rude remarks at his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash during one of the latest tasks in the show.

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar came out in support of Tejasswi and also urged all girls out there to treat themselves with love and respect. "Shakal dekh apni , teri asliyat dikh gayi and so much more..... love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for teja ! wanted to hug her . To all the girls who are reading this , respect is super important, both ways . Please treat yourself with love n respect first," Gauahar tweeted.

Many social media users agreed with Gauahar and expressed their views about Karan's behaviour. "True. One cannot talk to someone like this at all," a netizen wrote." Teja should stop taking s**t from Karan. He is not a right guy," another one commented.

For the unversed, Gauahar is the winner of 'Bigg Boss 7'. She was also seen as a senior contestant in 'Bigg Boss 14'.