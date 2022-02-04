VIRAL! Milind Soman drops steaming hot photo with wife Ankita Konwar

Actor Milind Soman on Thursday took a stroll down memory and shared a steaming hot picture with wife Ankita Konwar from their Iceland trip in 2019.

In the image, the couple can be seen posing in a natural hot spring pool. While Milind is posing shirtless, Ankita is seen in a multi-coloured bikini top. "ThrowbackThursday to Iceland 2019 in a natural hot spring pool, 3° cold air and 30° warm water. Love this photo of me and @ankitaearthy," he captioned the post.

Milind and Ankita's cosy picture garnered thousands of likes and comments. "You guys look so hot," a fan commented. "Adorable. In awe of this pic," another one wrote."Amazing capture," wrote yet another social media user.

Check out the photo below:

For the unversed, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

Milind and Ankita often share photos featuring each other on Instagram. The two do not hesitate to drop mushy photos on social media and are often seen expressing their love for each other with aplomb.