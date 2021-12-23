Search icon
'I still face tiny episodes of dark patches': Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar breaks silence on battling depression

Ankita Konwar posted her experience on Instagram, noting that she still has dark patches but has learnt to deal with them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2021, 02:02 PM IST

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, a fitness enthusiast couple, are often seen at the finish line of Marathon races. Their articles emphasising the value of good health have a large following. People are motivated by their thoughts and training routine. However, few people are also aware that Ankita, 30, has struggled with depression for a long period.

 

A part from the post read as “A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile.
Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn’t “fine”. Not everyone who looks “fine” is actually fine. Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don’t get scared like I used to.”

She added, “After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches. Way milder, way shorter and way better than the “all consuming” days I actually lived through.”

 

“I remember reading somewhere that ‘some of us require a little more effort to survive in this world than the rest’ and I have finally come to accept that fact. Of course the events and experiences of our lives play a huge role in it. But we must get all the help we can to navigate our way through it.”

 

Read the full story here-

On April 22, 2018, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Alibaug.

