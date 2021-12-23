'I still face tiny episodes of dark patches': Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar breaks silence on battling depression

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, a fitness enthusiast couple, are often seen at the finish line of Marathon races. Their articles emphasising the value of good health have a large following. People are motivated by their thoughts and training routine. However, few people are also aware that Ankita, 30, has struggled with depression for a long period.

Ankita Konwar posted her experience on Instagram, noting that she still has dark patches but has learnt to deal with them.

A part from the post read as “A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile.

Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn’t “fine”. Not everyone who looks “fine” is actually fine. Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don’t get scared like I used to.”

She added, “After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches. Way milder, way shorter and way better than the “all consuming” days I actually lived through.”

“I remember reading somewhere that ‘some of us require a little more effort to survive in this world than the rest’ and I have finally come to accept that fact. Of course the events and experiences of our lives play a huge role in it. But we must get all the help we can to navigate our way through it.”

On April 22, 2018, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Alibaug.