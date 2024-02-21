Vikrant Massey reacts to being slammed for controversial, viral Ram-Sita tweet: 'The same could have been said...

Vikrant Massey apologised for his controversial 2018 tweet and said, "I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard."

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who is currently enjoying the success of his film 12th Fail, has found himself in the middle of controversies after his old tweet from 2018 went viral on social media. The religious sentiments of the netizens were hurted after his tweet resurfaced.

The tweet showcases a cartoon depicting a conversation between Lord Ram and Sita. Following discussions on social media, Massey deleted the post and offered an unconditional apology, acknowledging the unintentional hurt caused to Hindu sentiments.

In his 2018 tweet, the actor wrote, "Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame." And what caused the stir was the cartoon attached to his note. In the cartoon, a sketched version of Goddess Sita was depicted reading a newspaper and conversing with Lord Ram saying, "I', so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!"

On Tuesday, Vikrant took to Twitter and apologised for the same. He wrote, "In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It wasn't malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper."

In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words:



It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community.



But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could… — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) February 20, 2024

He added, "And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt. As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards."

In his apology, Vikrant assured that he did not intend to malign any religion and also deleted the old tweet.